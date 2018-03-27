Pat's Run 90% sold out! Sign up soon if you want to be part of it

The first pieces of the Pat's Run four-year collector medal series. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you have not signed up for Pat’s Run yet, you’d better do it soon. The event is already 90 percent sold out, which means there are fewer than 2,000 spots left. The Pat Tillman Foundation tweeted the milestone Tuesday morning.

Organizers tell Arizona’s Family the Pat’s Run is “definitely tracking for [an] earlier sellout” than in years past. The race route through Tempe can only accommodate 28,000. There is no race-day registration and no walk-up registrations during race week.

There are three very important things to know right now.

Team registration ends this week. The registration fee goes from $50 to $52 at midnight on March 31, which is this Saturday. If there are still slots left, it increases again to $55 on April 11. The Pat Tillman Foundation encourages everyone to register as soon as possible because spots are going fast.

Pat’s Run is the signature event for the Pat Tillman Foundation and Arizona’s Family is proud to once again be the media partner. That means 3TV and CBS 5 will bring you complete coverage of the run, the Tillman Foundation and its mission and introduce to some of the veterans who have become Tillman Scholars.

This year’s Pat’s Run -- the 14th annual event -- is Saturday, April 21. Finishers will receive the second piece of four-part collector series medal. The first piece was awarded last year.

Traditionally finishing at the 42-year line on Frank Kush Field, this year's Pat’s Run will finish on the north side of Sun Devil Stadium near the Expo and Post-Race Party.

Tillman, who wore number 42 for the Sun Devil's football team, lead the team to the 1997 Rose Bowl after an undefeated season and left a pro football career with the Arizona Cardinals to serve our country after 9/11.

Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

His family and friends started the 4.2-mile run/walk as a way to honor that legacy. It has since become one of events of its kind in the Southwest.

Anyone interested in registering for Pat's Run can sign up at PatsRun.com.

If you can't run, there are all kinds of volunteer opportunities.

