Prom giveaway helps create magical night for one special teen

It's almost time for prom. But many students across the Valley, it's almost become too expensive.

That’s why Nick’s Menswear has stepped up to offer a free prom giveaway. And out of 100 nominations, one stood out.

According to Nick’s Menswear general manager Josh Fink, the selection was easy after reading the nomination for Apollo High School’s Isaiah Acosta.

“You hear about what he’s been through, how he’s risen above, and it’s a no-brainer.”

Acosta, 18, was born without a jaw and his organs rearranged. His parents were told he would be bedridden for the rest of his life and didn’t have a long life expectancy. However, not only does he walk, he has lived well beyond what doctors expected. In fact, in the last year, he released his first rap song.

Through the voice of local rapper Trap House, Acosta wrote “Oxygen to Fly,” a song about the difficulties he’s overcome without the necessary pathways needed for oxygen. Then he followed it up with “Hate is for the Weak” in reference to those who try and bully him on social media.

His mother, Tara Acosta, nominated her son, writing, “He sits on the children’s advisory board at Phoenix Children's Hospital. He has become the face of the hospital, always raising awareness and money for them, and loves helping kids. He also helps feed the homeless when he is healthy enough.”

Nick’s Menswear is not only picking up the tab on Acosta's tuxedo, but The Glam Squad will handle the make-over,

Bottega Ristorante will take care of dinner for Acosta and his date on prom night and Phoenix Limo Connection will shuttle them around all night.

It’s a package sure to make any prom memorable, especially for Acosta, who deserves to have the best night ever closing out his high school career.

