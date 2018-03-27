Valley Metro encouraging commuters to stay active for Valley Bike Month

Valley Metro says that there’s no better time to experience the benefits of bicycling than in April as a part of their Valley Bike Month.

As a part of the event, the organization is partnering with cities across the region to provide a series of events, ranging from family rides and races to even a bike prom, that encourage commuters to stay active.

Through the events, Valley Metro is hoping that it might persuade some to rethink how they travel to and from work.

According to a recent survey, 44 percent of Valley commuters use alternative modes of transport to and from their workplace at least one day a week, and the numbers continue to grow.

Mark Harrington rides his bike from Mesa to Chandler five days a week. He started his 18-mile round trip bike commute three years ago.

“Besides being great exercise, I’ve met new people and have fun participating in rides like El Tour de Mesa, El Tour de Tucson and family rides,” he said.

In addition to the health and financial benefits, Valley Metro touts the convenient connections of being able to cycle and then connect to a bus or light rail easily and the fact that bicycling reduces emissions and is environmentally friendly as some other reasons why giving up cars can be beneficial.

In order to learn more about Valley Bike Month events, find a bike buddy, track your bicycling trips and enter for a chance to win prizes, you can visit ShareTheRide.com.

