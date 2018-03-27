Arizona joint operation nets 2,700 pounds of narcotics, 235 arrests

Aircraft crews notify ground units for a response upon detection of illicit activity and can also land to perform immediate enforcement actions. (Source: U.S. CBP)

Over 2,700 pounds of narcotics and 235 arrests were made thanks to a joint operation called Operation Western Eagle, an Alliance to Combat Transnational Threats (ACTT) operation.

Since Oct. 1, 2017, multiple law enforcement agencies participating in Operation Western Eagle have seized over 2,700 pounds of narcotics, arrested 235 individuals and conducted two rescue missions.

Operation Western Eagle pairs Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Aviation assets with Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in an effort to disrupt and degrade illicit activity and make Arizona border communities safer.

Aircraft crews notify ground units for a response upon detection of illicit activity and can also land to perform immediate enforcement actions.

“I have always believed we cannot succeed and protect our communities effectively without our partnerships,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “That could not be more true when dealing with border security.

"We value our relationship with our federal partners and PCSO’s Air unit plays a crucial role in helping our common mission. Our Air units are the eyes in the skies, helping agents track those bringing drugs into our country.”

