As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, March 27

As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, March 27Posted: Updated:
Pop N Tea Bar
- Gelato Diamond bars and teas on tap! The first dessert bar to use 3D printing.
- Located in the My Florist Plaza and in the unit which used to be the original florist. With this rich history, Pop N Tea bar decided to incorporate a rose looking diamond bar as our logo.
- The entire store is designed for visual media and creative content from any section Midcentury sofa area, plant wall with neon sign, hallway of LA, and our Somebody to Me installation.
For more information: https://www.popntea.com/
Pop N Tea Bar
550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Phone: (602) 253-6310
Maricopa Fire Truck and Demo
We check out the newest rescue equipment in Maricopa. Maricopa Fire and EMS are doing some training demo's this morning to break in their new MFD 100ft ladder truck. It's amazing, totally state of the art and the crew that runs it are specially trained.
To learn more visit: http://www.maricopa-az.gov/web/maricopafiredept-home
Prom Wish Giveaway
All expenses paid prom night everything included. Suit/tux, dress, car service, dinner, hair
Vendors that donated:
- Nick's Menswear- www.Nicksmenswear.com
- Glam Squad- www.Glamsquadaz.com
- Bottega Ristorante- www.Bottegaristorante.com
- Phoenix Limo Connection- www.PhoenixLimoConnection.com
JoyBus Diner
- Chef Jennifer Caraway makes her Power Bowl with Citrus Almond Vinaigrette, it's super healthy yet yummy and full of fresh spring flavors.
- Arugula, quinoa, chick peas, avocado, tomato, cucumber, sheep's milk feta, citrus almond dressing
For more information: https://www.thejoybusdiner.com/
The JoyBusDiner
3375 E. Shea Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Phone: (602) 595-5884
Hours: Tues - Sun 7am- 2pm
Guys, everyone is doing it. Even NFL great Deion Sanders.
Dr. Susan Van Dyke of Van Dyke Aesthetics talks about the increasing popularity of Botox for her male patients, thanks in part to marketing like the new Deion Sanders partnership.
For more information: www.VanDykeAesthetics.com
Van Dyke Aesthetics
5206 N. Scottsdale Road
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Phone: (480) 948-5045
Celebrity Stylist Derek Warburton Spring fashions
Spring into this season’s hottest trends, and like a celebrity. For the most stylish looks, we get help from LAPALME magazine and celebrity stylist Derek Warbuton.
Women:
- brights
- floral
- applique
- metallics
- jumpsuits
- polka dots
men:
- Hawaiian
- denim
- bombers
- stripes
- pink
- monotone
- florals
For more information visit: https://lapalmemagazine.com/ and Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/derekwarburton