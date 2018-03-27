PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say they were conducting a search warrant at a residence near 29th Avenue and Garfield Street when the incident happened.

Police say one suspect died on scene while no officers were injured.

No suspects are outstanding and the surrounding area is secure.

