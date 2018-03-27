PCSO: 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior Monday night.

According to PCSO, their department was called out to assist the Superior Police Department after a 2-year-old child and 10-month old child were both found dead inside of a vehicle at a home.

Officials say that both children strapped in a car seat.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.