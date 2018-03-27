Opening Day fun: Plenty of festivities ahead of D-backs' 20th anniversary season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 20th anniversary season will open to a day full of fun festivities for the whole family at Chase Field. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 20th anniversary season will open to a day full of family-fun festivities at Chase Field.

The D-backs begin their season versus the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field this Thursday, March 29 at 7:10 p.m.

Prior to the game, the D-backs will throw their Opening Day Street Festival, presented by Fry's Food Stores. It begins at 4 p.m. in front of Gila River Casinos Plaza along 4th and Jackson streets.

The festival will feature food trucks, inflatables, music by Sapphire Sky and other activities.

If you're looking for a more Latin vibe, fans can also enjoy SOL La Terraza in the upper right field concourse before the game with specialized decor, live music and authentic regional food.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The Game Seven Grill will open at 2 p.m. for fans to enjoy outdoor seating.

When entering the stadium, fans will receive 40,000 2018 D-backs schedule magnets and 40,000 rally towels from D-backs staff.

During the game, the D-backs have prepared several Opening Day festivities including:

Presentation of BBWAA National League Manager of the Year award to Torey Lovullo, Louisville Silver Slugger Award to Paul Goldschmidt and Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Goldschmidt and Zach Greinke

Roger Clyne, local favorite and creator of "D-backs Swing", will sing the national anthem

A flyover by four F-35s from the 309th Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base at the conclusion of the anthem

An open roof for the game, weather permitting

In addition, the ceremonial first pitch will include D-backs representatives from each of the club's six postseason teams. This includes Erubiel Durazo, 1999, Luis Gonzalez, 2001, Mark Grace, 2002, Brandon Webb, 2007, J.J. Putz, 2011, and Archie Bradley, 2017.

Limited tickets are available for Opening Day and the rest of the series against the Rockies. This includes the D-backs' 20th-anniversary game.

Tickets can be purchased online at dbacks.com/tickets, by calling 602-514-8400 or at the Chase Field Box Office.

