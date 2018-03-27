DPS: 1 injured, 1 arrested after crash on Loop 202 in Tempe

DPS said another person was arrested on the scene. However, the details and reason for the arrest are currently unknown. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe overnight.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on southbound Loop 202 at Priest Drive.

The HOV lane and No. 1 lane were blocked for the crash while police and fire personnel investigated.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, one person was transported to a local hospital.

DPS said another person was arrested on the scene. However, the details and reason for the arrest are currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

