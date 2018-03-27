Is colloidal silver helpful or hurtful? A look at benefits and warnings

If you had the flu this season, or you're prone to getting chronic colds, you may be looking for alternative ways to stay healthy.

For some, that means trying colloidal silver. It's known to boost the immune system and kill viruses and bacteria, pretty much anything that can make us sick.

Colloidal silver is a solution with tiny particles of silver in it. Dr. Ed Lamadrid says it can wipe out just about anything that can make us sick.

"It's used primarily as an antimicrobial so it tends to kill basically everything; bacteria, viruses, and fungus," he said.

If it sounds too good to be true, it may be. In fact, the FDA says there is no benefit to taking oral silver and they go a step further to say it's downright dangerous, causing irreversible damage in some cases."

"A toxic dose, or taking silver for a long time can cause a condition called argyria which can cause this skin to turn blue and that's an irreversible condition," Lamadrid added.

"The problem is there aren't enough studies done to figure out what silver does to the healthy cells. It's great that it can kill bacteria and virus but what does it do to our liver cells. our stomach cells?"

Lamadrid says he doesn't recommend it because of those risks and he says there are other alternative therapies that are more effective. The only time we should even consider using it is topical, to treat skin conditions or wounds. Otherside, he says it's just too risky.

