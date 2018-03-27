Fire destroys mobile home, displaces Phoenix couple

A fire ravaged a mobile home in Phoenix, displacing a couple and their dog early Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, several firefighters were dispatched to the fire near 20th Street and Union Hills Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Fire officials said that when crews arrived, the home was fully-involved in flames and they quickly went defensive.

After moving some vehicles out of the way, about 14 to 15 firefighters extinguished the fire. The blaze did affect some power lines in the backyard.

The man, woman and dog all made it out safely prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The mobile home is a complete loss and a crisis response unit is assisting the couple with a place to stay.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently under investigation.

