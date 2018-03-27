Arizona treasurer DeWit to discuss transition to NASA job

Arizona treasurer DeWit to discuss transition to NASA jobPosted: Updated:
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Odd-looking clouds seen in Phoenix have a real explanation
Pictures showed the high-level clouds with many colors through them.More >
Machete-wielding man tried to kidnap children at Walmart
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
BP: Man in U.S. illegally attacks Border Patrol agent
The injured agent is expected to be OK.More >
Utah becomes first state to legalize ‘free-range parenting’
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
Couple married 63 years dies within minutes of each other
Man sentenced for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
Cat rescued from utility pole in Phoenix
A cat that appeared to be stuck on top of a utility pole was rescued in Phoenix on Monday morning.More >
Police say teen caught having sex with wiener dog could face more charges
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
VIDEO: 'Gypsy' cat finds himself stuck on pole, rescued by man on ladder
A neighborhood cat named "Gypsy" found himself stuck on a utility pole Monday morning, and later rescued by an unidentified man on a ladder.More >
VIDEO: Snake on food run slithers up cactus
Check out this very cool video Instagram user @HellBillyRocks3 sent Arizona's Family! Dr. Grey Stafford says that's a non-venomous bull snake slithering up the cactus.More >
VIDEO: House fire stirs critisism of fire fighters response time
After a fire tore through a north Phoenix home recently, neighbors are questioning why it took so long for fire fighters to get to the scene.More >
VIDEO: Daredevil launches himself into sky with steam-powered rocket
A daredevil from California shot himself hundreds of feet into the sky on Saturday. "Mad" Mike Hughes believes the Earth is flat and wants to eventually go into space to prove his theory. He has said this mission will raise awareness and money to help get him there. Take a look at the launch!More >
VIDEO: Groupon deal debacle has Valley woman flustered
A Valley woman says that she likes using groupon, except her most recent purchase was no deal at all.More >
VIDEO: Tempe PD adds AR-15s to motorcycles
People have started noticing the Tempe Police Department has put AR-15s on the back of their motorcycles and the department said it's an important part of keeping the community safe.More >