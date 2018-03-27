Coyotes beat Lightning as Stamkos sits with injury

A record performance from rookie Clayton Keller helped the Arizona Coyotes knock off one of the NHL's top teams.

Keller set the Coyotes' rookie goal mark with an empty-net score in Arizona's 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Keller's goal was his 23rd, surpassing Peter Mueller's total in the 2007-08 season. Keller also became the 22nd Coyote to reach 60 points in a season, and Arizona improved to 17-12-6 since January.

"I think we're trying to treat every game like a playoff game and we kind of get up for that," Keller said. "We just want to come out and finish the year strong and hopefully bring something home for next year."

The Coyotes got two goals from defensemen as Trevor Murphy and Jacob Chychrun each scored to help Arizona. Brendan Perlini also scored for the Coyotes, and Antti Raanta had 19 saves

Chychrun scored the winner on the power play at 17:22 of the second period as Arizona, which blew a two-goal lead on Saturday against Florida, held Tampa Bay to just 20 shots on goal.

"I was kind of hard on them in practice in the other day and they responded," Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. "I liked the way we played tonight."

The Lightning played without captain Steven Stamkos, who missed the game with an undisclosed lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Nikita Kucherov scored on the power play with 5:23 left for his 38th goal. Louis Domingue made 31 saves facing the team he started the season with as Tampa Bay has lost consecutive games for the second time in 10 days.

Since scoring seven goals against the New York Islanders on Thursday, the Lightning have two goals in two games.

"We can play better in the offensive zone than we have," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "We just have to get a little bit confidence factor of guys being able to make plays the way they can and execute the way they can. I think that's one thing we were lacking tonight, our execution was just a little off and obviously the guys were getting a little frustrated."

Tampa Bay has been in first place in the Eastern Conference since Oct. 19 but is just two points ahead of the Boston Bruins, who have played two fewer games.

"We were definitely not as sharp offensively as we have been," Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman said. "A big game for us trying to fight off Boston behind us and that's not what we wanted."

After a scoreless first period, Murphy fired a slap shot from the outside of the left circle that hit off the inside back post at 10:45 for his first career goal. Chychrun's goal, on an open look from the slot with Domingue prone on the ice, made it 2-0.

Arizona increased the lead to 3-0 when Perlini was in the slot for a quick one-timer off a feed from Dylan Strome. The goal was originally waived off for goaltender interference but overturned on a challenge.

NOTES

Keller extended his scoring streak to nine games. ... Tampa Bay RW Adam Erne left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. ... Lightning D Slater Koekkoek was in the lineup for the first time since March 8. He was a healthy scratch in 11 of the previous 12 games. . Domingue had his personal four-game winning streak end.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Boston on Thursday night.

Coyotes: At Vegas on Wednesday night.

