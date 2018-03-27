Arizona Rattlers' Arkeith Brown still going strong

"I'm just too blessed to be able to play and I enjoy playing," said Brown. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Rattlers' cornerback Arkeith Brown joined the team in 2011. In that time, he earned second-team All-Arena honors in both 2012 and 2013. He resigned in the off-season and was glad to return.

"I am really excited to be back with the Rattlers," Brown said. "I live in Arizona year-round now, and circumstances in my life have changed. I have recently been blessed with a newborn. I want to stay home and play so that I can spend more time with my child."

Whether being named Arena Bowl XXV Defensive Player of the Game or just finding a way to make a play, Brown is the constant pro.

"I just enjoy putting on the pads and putting on the helmet and going out and being with my teammates and being able to make plays for my team," said Brown.

"We rely on him. He's like having a coach on the field. And the communication is always good with him," said head coach Kevin Guy.

In his eighth year with Arizona, the captain stands proudly in team championship glory.

"He's our most decorated player in Arizona Rattlers' history. He's got four championships with the team," said Guy.

"They talked to me a lot of being the old guy and things like that," said Brown.

He takes it with a smile and primes his younger teammates for the 50-yard indoor assaults.

"I just come to practice every day and help the young guys. You know, teach them what I've learned and hopefully, that will help them in the future," said Brown.

"He's a good leader on the defensive side. I see him pulling guys aside by themselves, talking to them about things they need to get better at or learn," said Guy.

At 31, Brown can still absorb and give out the punishment, because he's primed himself to handle the indoor physicality.

"Off-season, I try to take care of my body, ice tub, stretch, I try to eat right. I did a lot of research over the years on how to take care of my body. So I've been blessed to take care of my body and play again," said Brown

Growing up in Houston, Brown now calls Arizona home. He's a new proud father whose heart still burns to suit up.

"I'm just too blessed to be able to play and I enjoy playing," said Brown.

"He's definitely fired up for this season," said Guy.

