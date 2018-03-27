Payson pastor pulls 43-pound cross 80+ miles in Arizona

The two made it 24 miles on their first day. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Payson pastor and a friend are lugging a cross more than 80 miles to help raise money to build a new church.

Pastor Mark Henning heads up The Word church in Payson. They haven't had a church for some time and hold services in a school gym. They want to raise around $50,000 to buy a facility to grow their congregation.

Pastor Henning's friend Robert Yeager came up with the idea to lug the cross more than 80 miles. So, they built the 43-pound cross and began their journey in Mesa. The two made it 24 miles on their first day.

"There's [sic] a lot of people that honk and wave and thumbs up and yeah!" Henning said.

They hope to make it to Payson by Thursday.

The pair has set up a GoFundMe page so people can donate.

