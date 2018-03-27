Crews use helicopter to rescue couple off of Camelback Mountain

Crews used a hoist operation to get the man to safety. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A couple was safely flown off of Camelback Mountain on Monday night after saying they couldn't make it down.

Rescue crews were called out to the Echo Canyon Trail side of the mountain around 8 p.m.

A 40-year-old woman was with her husband and complaining of dizziness and weakness, firefighters said. The husband had a history of cardiac problems and was complaining of weakness as well, the department said.

The fire department said the couple couldn't make it down on their own, so crews decided to use their helicopter to fly them off.

The two victims were then taken to the hospital in ambulances, the fire department said.

