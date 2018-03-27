Creepy Crawlers are waking up as the weather warms up

Spiders are among the pests that come out this time of year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

They are creepy, spooky and downright cringe worthy.

"It does feel weird when you see that scorpion" said Gavin Schmitt of Arizona Best Choice Pest and Termite Service.

It's the time of year for scorpions and their other creepy friends to come out and play.

"Typically the first thing we start to see this time of year is crickets and roaches start to come out," said Schmitt.

Both are favorite food sources for scorpions and spiders.

"Wolf spiders you typically find out around your pool, they do get into garages, but don't typically like to come into homes" said Schmitt. Black widows like to hide in dark spaces but there are things you can do now to keep these pests under control.

One of the first things homeowners can do is clear the clutter around the outside of your house, especially piles of wood where spiders, scorpions and even snakes like to hide under them.

"The other thing would be water leaks, like around drip lines, standing water near your home, all will attract insects into your home" said Schmitt.

Also check your weather stripping around your doors for light peeking through. If you can see it bugs can get through it.

For a more “green ways” to control pest problems, try a living helper. "Lizards are also a great ya know way to get rid of insects and food sources for scorpions" said Schmitt.

Sprays and treatments have come a long way too weather it's do it yourself or using a pest service...and when it comes to snakes...

"Snake screens if you have a view fence verses a block wall. Screen off the fence so it doesn’t allow snakes to come through and into your yard" said Schmitt.

