Odd-looking clouds seen in Phoenix have a real explanation

Some odd-looking clouds seen in the Valley had some people scratching their heads and what the phenomenon was.

Pictures showed the high-level clouds with many colors through them.

Video was sent to Arizona's Family from Palm Desert, California.

The clouds may have looked out of this world but have a real-world explanation.

They are noctilucent clouds, which are tenuous cloud-like phenomena in the upper atmosphere. They are made of ice crystals and people can only see them around dusk.

