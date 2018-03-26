North Valley home goes up in flames, fire department response time is below standards

Cars in a home's garage are believed to be the source of a fire that burned a home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

As their garage went up in flames Saturday night, Mario Torres and his family made it out of the home, but many of their belongings did not.

“Three cars, everything in the garage is actually gone,” said Torres.

Investigators believe one of the cars caused an electrical fire, but what has neighbors upset is how long it took the fire department to get to the scene.

“Well it feels like a long time when your property goes up in fire,” said Torres.

Fire Captain Rob McDade said it took their department nearly nine minutes to get to Skinner Drive that night.

“Our threshold in the city of Phoenix for delivering fire and EMS service is three to four minutes, so obviously that’s outside our range of what we strive for,” said Capt. McDade.

McDade said the problem is that while a permanent station is being built, their temporary station in the area is only operational for 12 hours a day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., this fire broke out at 10:30 p.m.

The department said they’re waiting on the City of Phoenix to give them an answer on whether they can start operating 24/7 until the permanent station is built.

“Funding is the hurdle right now. It’s frustrating,” said McDade.

But Torres said he’s just thankful for the support from the fire crews and from his neighbors, like 10-year-old Abby Bryand.

“She slowed me down and she brought me a box of homemade cookies,” said Torres.

The Torreses' young neighbor stirred emotions with her kind gesture, “I really want to help this family, maybe I could like raise some money?” said Abby.

Monday, the fourth-grader delivered to the torres family $685 that she collected on her own.

“Thank you, Abby. Thank you for all you’ve done. I really appreciate it,” said Torres.

We reached out to the City of Phoenix to ask if they have plans to approve 24-hour service for the temporary fire station, but their communications representative said he needs to do more research to provide an answer. The fire department said the permanent station will open off I-17 and Jomax in two years.

