BP: Man in U.S. illegally attacks Border Patrol agent

The agent is expected to be OK. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Border Patrol agent had his head strike a rock because of an illegal immigrant. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Border Patrol agent was flown to the hospital after he was attacked by the man he was trying to arrest at the border, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The agent from Tucson was part of a group tracking a group of people possibly in the U.S. illegally and was able to detain one of them before the others fled on Thursday evening, investigators said.

The suspect, a 25-year-old from Honduras, fought with the unidentified agent while he tried to take him into custody, officials said. During the scuffle, the man struck the agent's head against a rock, the Border Patrol said.

Other agents came over and helped restrain the suspect.

Both the injured agent and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to be OK.

Another person from Honduras was taken into custody. The two are being processed for immigration violations, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

