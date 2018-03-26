After Gov. Ducey signs tax extension, teachers say it's not enough

Posted: Updated:
On the same day Gov. Doug Ducey extended a tax to pay fund education, leaders in a growing teachers group vowed to keep up the pressure on state leaders for better teacher pay. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) On the same day Gov. Doug Ducey extended a tax to pay fund education, leaders in a growing teachers group vowed to keep up the pressure on state leaders for better teacher pay. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Ducey's signature followed increasing pressure from teachers and education officials to pump more money into K-12 schools, which suffered steep budget cuts during the recession. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Ducey's signature followed increasing pressure from teachers and education officials to pump more money into K-12 schools, which suffered steep budget cuts during the recession. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Educators across Arizona have united in the "RedForEd" movement. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Educators across Arizona have united in the "RedForEd" movement. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The RedForEd movement is planning to lay out their demands at a demonstration planned for Wednesday at the state Capitol. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The RedForEd movement is planning to lay out their demands at a demonstration planned for Wednesday at the state Capitol. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

On the same day Gov. Doug Ducey extended a tax to pay fund education, leaders in a growing teachers group vowed to keep up the pressure on state leaders for better teacher pay. 

Noah Karvelis, one of the top organizers of the "#RedForEd" movement, said a widespread teacher strike is still an option. 

[RELATED: Arizona governor signs education sales tax extension]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

"Our backs are against the wall, change needs to happen, so we don't want to go on strike but if that's what it ultimately takes I think everybody here is prepared to essentially that," Karvelis said. 

His comments came as the governor signed legislation extending a .6 percent sales that bring in more than $600 million a year for schools. 

Ducey's signature followed increasing pressure from teachers and education officials to pump more money into K-12 schools, which suffered steep budget cuts during the recession. 

[READ MORE: Arizona teachers protest low pay at state Capitol]

However, Karvelis said the move wasn't enough as low teacher pay has led to teacher shortages as many say they can't afford to stay in the classroom. 

"If we're going to keep teachers in the state we got to be on par with not just whoever's second to last but the rest of the region and the rest of the nation," Karvelis said. 

He and others connected with the #RedForEd movement are planning to lay out their demands at a demonstration planned for Wednesday at the state Capitol. 

[RELATED: Arizona teachers organizing to fight for better pay]

Karvelis, a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, wouldn't say exactly how much money teachers will be demanding. 

However, he suggested anything an across the board 120 percent pay cut wouldn't satisfy his organization. 

To pay for a ten percent pay bump would cost taxpayers in excess of $320 million a year. 

[MORE: Hundreds protest low teacher pay at Phoenix radio station]

Currently, the governor is offering a total of $400 million in new money for K-12 schools, with $34 million set aside for teacher pay raises. 

In addition, the governor supported Proposition 123 which passed in 2015. 

The ballot initiative, which narrowly passed, adds about $3.5 billion to schools over 10 years. 

[RELATED: AZ teachers wear red in push for pay raise; future strike a possibility]

"Those things are band-aid fixes for a gaping hole," Karvelis said. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • VIDEO: Royal Family greet visitors at Madame Tussauds in London

    VIDEO: Royal Family greet visitors at Madame Tussauds in London

    The Royal Family greeted visitors at Madame Tussauds in London on Monday … or at least their wax figures did! Here’s a look at the official opening of the Royal Balcony.

    More >

    The Royal Family greeted visitors at Madame Tussauds in London on Monday … or at least their wax figures did! Here’s a look at the official opening of the Royal Balcony.

    More >

  • Arizona Rattlers' Arkeith Brown still going strong

    Arizona Rattlers' Arkeith Brown still going strong

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:23 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:23:39 GMT
    Cornerback Arkeith Brown is the most decorated player in Arizona Rattlers' history, according to the head coach. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Cornerback Arkeith Brown is the most decorated player in Arizona Rattlers' history, according to the head coach. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Cornerback Arkeith Brown is the most decorated player in Arizona Rattlers' history, according to the head coach. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Cornerback Arkeith Brown is the most decorated player in Arizona Rattlers' history, according to the head coach. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    At 31, Brown can still absorb and give out the punishment, because he's primed himself to handle the indoor physicality.

    More >

    At 31, Brown can still absorb and give out the punishment, because he's primed himself to handle the indoor physicality.

    More >

  • Tempe PD adds AR-15s to some of its motor units

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-03-27 05:51:10 GMT
    The department installed the high-powered rifle on eight of its motor units about six months ago. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The department installed the high-powered rifle on eight of its motor units about six months ago. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It might make you do a double-take. A handful of motorcycle officers in Tempe have a new addition to their bikes, an AR-15. 

    More >

    It might make you do a double-take. A handful of motorcycle officers in Tempe have a new addition to their bikes, an AR-15. 

    More >
    •   