After Gov. Ducey signs tax extension, teachers say it's not enough

Noah Karvelis, one of the top organizers of the "#RedForEd" movement, said a widespread teacher strike is still an option.

"Our backs are against the wall, change needs to happen, so we don't want to go on strike but if that's what it ultimately takes I think everybody here is prepared to essentially that," Karvelis said.

His comments came as the governor signed legislation extending a .6 percent sales that bring in more than $600 million a year for schools.

However, Karvelis said the move wasn't enough as low teacher pay has led to teacher shortages as many say they can't afford to stay in the classroom.

"If we're going to keep teachers in the state we got to be on par with not just whoever's second to last but the rest of the region and the rest of the nation," Karvelis said.

He and others connected with the #RedForEd movement are planning to lay out their demands at a demonstration planned for Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Karvelis, a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, wouldn't say exactly how much money teachers will be demanding.

However, he suggested anything an across the board 120 percent pay cut wouldn't satisfy his organization.

To pay for a ten percent pay bump would cost taxpayers in excess of $320 million a year.

Currently, the governor is offering a total of $400 million in new money for K-12 schools, with $34 million set aside for teacher pay raises.

In addition, the governor supported Proposition 123 which passed in 2015.

The ballot initiative, which narrowly passed, adds about $3.5 billion to schools over 10 years.

"Those things are band-aid fixes for a gaping hole," Karvelis said.

