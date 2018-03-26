Tour Jeep rollover crash on Hwy 89A left three passengers hospitalized

According to Sedona Fire, the driver was left with serious injuries and transported by helicopter to Flagstaff, while the other two injured passengers were transported by ambulance to VVMC in Cottonwood. (Source: Sedona Fire District)

A rollover crash near Page Springs Road on Saturday has left the driver and two others hospitalized. (Source: Sedona Fire District)

A rollover crash near Page Springs Road on Highway 89A in Sedona left the driver and two others hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The tour Jeep had seven passengers, four of whom refused treatment or transport to Valley Verde Medical Center. According to Sedona Fire District, the driver was left with serious injuries and transported by helicopter to Flagstaff, while the other two injured passengers were taken by ambulance to VVMC in Cottonwood.

Sedona Fire District said this accident highlights the importance of wearing seatbelts because the odds of surviving a rollover accident are greatly increased if a passenger is wearing one.

“Nearly three-quarters of people who are ejected from the vehicle in an accident suffer fatal injuries,” Fire Marshal Jon Davis said. “When worn properly, your seatbelt keeps you restrained inside the vehicle.”

Rollover accidents account for only 3 percent of all motor vehicle accidents, but are responsible for 30 percent of the fatalities, according to Sedona Fire District.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.