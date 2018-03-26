Governor suspends Uber's self driving cars from operating on Arizona roads

NTSB inspectors look at damage to the Uber car involved in a fatal pedestrian accident. (Source: NTSB)

Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber's ability to test and operate autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roadways.

In a letter signed Monday, the governor cites the fatal car-pedestrian accident from earlier this month as the catalyst for his move to stop Uber from future operations of its autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roads.

After reviewing video of the incident released from the Tempe police department recently, Ducey described the images he saw as, "disturbing and alarming," saying the video,"raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona."

It was the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle.

The move comes days after The New York Times reported that the company's own documents showed the testing program was rife with issues. The documents showed trouble with driving through construction zones and requiring far more human intervention than competing companies.

Ducey called the March 18 incident that took the life of Elaine Herzberg a failure on Uber's part to meet Arizona's expectations of making public safety a top priority.

In response to Ducey's suspension letter, Uber issued this statement:

"We proactively suspended self-driving operations in all cities immediately following the tragic incident last week. We continue to help investigators in any way we can, and we'll keep a dialogue open with the Governor's office to address any concerns they have."

Experts have said the SUV in the crash should have detected the woman in the street in time to avoid the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

