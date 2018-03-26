Governor suspends Uber's self driving cars from operating on Arizona roadsPosted: Updated:
Self-driving Uber hits, kills pedestrian in TempeMore>>
Governor suspends Uber's self driving cars from operating on Arizona roads
Governor Ducey has suspended Uber's ability to test and operate autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roadways. In a letter signed Monday Ducey, the Governor cites the fatal car pedestrian accident from earlier this month as the catalyst for his move to stop Uber from operating it's autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roads.More >
Uber Self-Driving Crash Calls Safety, Rules Into Question
Report: Uber knew of problems with self-driving cars before fatal crash
The New York Times is reporting that Uber knew of problems with its self-driving cars for months, before a collision that killed a pedestrian in Tempe on Sunday night.More >
Investigators recreate fatal crash involving self-driving Uber vehicle
Investigators were back out running a new set of tests on the Tempe street where a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a woman.More >
Can Uber's self-driving project survive a lawsuit? Legal experts say yes
The daughter of Elaine Herzberg, the pedestrian killed in a collision with an Uber SUV, has hired a lawyer.More >
Driving instructor simulates crash, says autonomous Uber accident was preventable
A Scottsdale driving instructor is offering a view of the driver-less Uber crash, he believes, shows the accident was preventable.More >
