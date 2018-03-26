Women indicted after hate-filled video recorded at mosque

They were arrested after they published a Facebook Live video of about 20 minutes showing one filming the other walking around the mosque property with three children, removing posters, brochures and other materials. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tahnee Gonzales, 32, was indicted on six charges, including disorderly conduct and aggravated criminal damage. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Elizabeth Dauenhauer, 51, (left) and Tahnee Gonzales, 32 were indicted on third-degree burglary and aggravated criminal damage, among other charges. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Two women known for uttering anti-Muslim slogans at Phoenix-area political events are to be arraigned this week on charges filed after they filmed themselves and their children using hate speech while removing flyers and pamphlets from a mosque.

Maricopa County Superior Court records show that Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer have been charged with third-degree burglary and aggravated criminal damage for entering the Islamic Community Center of Tempe and removing items. A Thursday arraignment has been set.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Women accused of posting anti-Muslim video, stealing from mosque out of jail]

The women were arrested March 15 after they published a Facebook Live video of about 20 minutes showing one filming the other walking around the mosque property with three children, removing posters, brochures and other materials.

[VIDEO: See what Tahnee Gonzales had to say as she left jail]

The women rant against Islam and Muslims as "devil-Satan worshippers" who "hate America."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.