New ballot measure crops up in Arizona clean energy fight

Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are moving to put their own version of an increased renewable energy mandate on the November ballot.

If approved, the new measure would compete with one being circulated by clean energy advocates.

The voter referral set for a Senate committee hearing Tuesday allows state utility regulators to ignore a proposed requirement that half the state's power come from renewables like solar and wind by 2030. The Corporation Commission could sidestep that by finding it might raise customer bills.

A group called Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona is backing a measure to require the same renewable split. That infuriated the state's largest utility, Arizona Public Service, and prompted a law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey last week sharply limiting the cost of noncompliance.

