PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals

Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard on Monday identified the men as Julian Perry, 20, and Paul Daquan Grant, 18.

The first incident -- a double murder -- happened one morning in early January.

According to police, the bodies of Marcel Cowans and Frederick Eriven, both 23, were found in a vehicle in a neighborhood near 87th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

“Detectives determined that the suspects had lured the victims to the area under the guise of an illegal drug transaction, however, their true intent was robbery,” Howard explained.” During the meeting, suspect Julian Perry entered the victims’ vehicle, shot both victims and stole drugs and personal property from them.”

Howard said Perry not only stole items from the victims but also acted as a lookout.

Police believe Perry and Grant struck again – in the same general area – about two months later. The situation was similar to the murders of Cowans and Eriven in that the victim was found dead in a car.

Investigators believe Perry and Grant lured Gerardo Perez, 20, to what he believed would be a drug deal. Detectives say the suspects shot and killed Perez and then stole his property.

Howard said a third suspect, 18-year-old David Reyes, acted “as the lookout and driver during the commission of the crime.”

Perry, Grant and Reyes are all facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

