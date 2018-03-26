3 On Your Side

Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon

Valley homeowner has dispute with Groupon.
A homeowner in Scottsdale needed some housekeeping done and thought she found the perfect deal on Groupon but after Julie Leo paid for the cleaning service, something unexpected happened.

"I need somebody to help me come in and help me get ready to sell."

After nine years of living in her home, Leo said it's time to sell. And to help get things ready, the 80-year-old contacted a cleaning business that she had used before called 'Two Sweet Gals'.

"They have cleaners throughout different states," said Leo. She wanted all areas of her home cleaned which included the bathrooms, ceiling fans, floors, kitchen and more.

So, when she was on the internet recently, Leo came across what she thought was a sweet deal from Groupon.

It was a six-hour house cleaning session for only $169, which is reportedly a 74 percent discount from the usual price.

"This was a fantastic deal to have these gals because they are really good," said Leo.

Leo used Groupon dollars that she had already accumulated and paid the balance with her credit card for a total of $169.

But when she contacted 'Two Sweet Gals' to schedule a cleaning, she found out bad news.

"They are not servicing Arizona and Groupon would not give me my money back."

Although Leo paid in advance for the housecleaning service, the cleaning company wasn't even in Arizona anymore.

Leo says she was surprised because she's always had a positive experience not only with Groupon, but also 'Two Sweet Gals'. "I've been using Groupon for quite a few years and never had any problems with them."

Frustrated Leo contacted 3 On Your Side to help get her money back.

When we first checked 'Two Sweet Gals' website, a Phoenix location was not listed.

However, a Phoenix location did appear days later.

When we contacted 'Two Sweet Gals' for an explanation, we were told they had issues keeping employees and shut down temporarily until they could reopen which explains why Leo was having problems.

As for Leo, she says she just wants someone to return her money.

3 On Your Side got involved and also asked Groupon to look into Leo’s situation. They did and immediately started processing a refund meaning Leo will be getting all her money back.

"I'm hoping to get my money back from Groupon and I don't want to deal with them anymore," said Leo.

By the way, she just checked her credit card statement and she does have all of her money back and we appreciate that.

