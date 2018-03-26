Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
3 On Your Side
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
3 On Your Side
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck Monday morning.More >
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck Monday morning.More >
Parents poured hot oil on daughter for refusing arranged marriage: police
Parents poured hot oil on daughter for refusing arranged marriage: police
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
Man sentenced for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
Man sentenced for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
Cat rescued from utility pole in Phoenix
Cat rescued from utility pole in Phoenix
A cat that appeared to be stuck on top of a utility pole was rescued in Phoenix on Monday morning.More >
A cat that appeared to be stuck on top of a utility pole was rescued in Phoenix on Monday morning.More >
Prison for business owner who defrauded 40 Arizona families
Prison for business owner who defrauded 40 Arizona families
A business owner has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison after being found guilty of defrauding 40 families in Arizona in a real estate scheme.More >
A business owner has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison after being found guilty of defrauding 40 families in Arizona in a real estate scheme.More >
Machete-wielding man tried to kidnap children at Walmart
Machete-wielding man tried to kidnap children at Walmart
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
Police say teen caught having sex with wiener dog could face more charges
Police say teen caught having sex with wiener dog could face more charges
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
PD: Suspects lured 3 men to deaths with promise of drug deals
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Police say they have arrest two men in connection with a pair of armed robberies that left three men dead.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Tempe PD adds AR-15s to some of its motor units
It might make you do a double-take. A handful of motorcycle officers in Tempe have a new addition to their bikes, an AR-15.More >
It might make you do a double-take. A handful of motorcycle officers in Tempe have a new addition to their bikes, an AR-15.More >
Payson pastor pulls 43-pound cross 80+ miles in Arizona
Payson pastor pulls 43-pound cross 80+ miles in Arizona
They want to raise around $50,000 to buy a facility to grow their congregation.More >
They want to raise around $50,000 to buy a facility to grow their congregation.More >
Crews use helicopter to rescue couple off of Camelback Mountain
Crews use helicopter to rescue couple off of Camelback Mountain
A 40-year-old woman was with her husband and complaining of dizziness and weakness, firefighters said.More >
A 40-year-old woman was with her husband and complaining of dizziness and weakness, firefighters said.More >
Tiger's niece, pro-golfer Cheyenne Woods, follows in uncle's footsteps
Tiger's niece, pro-golfer Cheyenne Woods, follows in uncle's footsteps
Most of us know the name Tiger Woods. But what you may not know is that his niece, Cheyenne Woods, grew up here in the Valley.More >
Most of us know the name Tiger Woods. But what you may not know is that his niece, Cheyenne Woods, grew up here in the Valley.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.