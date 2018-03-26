Man charged in 8 shooting deaths remains jailed until trial

Cleophus Cooksey Jr. has been indicted on murder charges in eight shooting deaths. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A judge has ruled that a convicted felon accused in a string of killings late last year in metro Phoenix will remain jailed until trial.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr. had previously been denied bail on murder charges in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.

His lawyers sought another bail hearing after the 35-year-old Cooksey was charged with murder in six other shooting deaths.

Judge Michael Kemp on Monday declined a request by defense attorneys to question investigators under oath in a bid to get a bond set for their client.

Cooksey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the eight deaths.

He has been implicated but not charged in a ninth homicide.

Cooksey chose not to be present in court for Monday's hearing.

