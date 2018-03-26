PD: Former MLB outfielder Albert Belle arrested for urinating in public

A former pro baseball star is facing charges of indecent exposure and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol after a 5-year-old girl and her father saw him urinating in public.

It happened over the weekend at the Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex on McClintock Drive at Loop 202 Red Mountain, which is in the jurisdiction of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Officers arrested Albert Jojuan Belle, 51, who was an outfielder with the Orioles, Indians and White Sox, late Saturday night.

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, a 36-year-old man was walking across the stadium parking lot with his young daughter when they saw Belle next to a vehicle.

“He observed Albert at the driver side door outside urinating,” according to court documents. “[The man] yelled at Albert about urinating in public and Albert turned around and shaked [sic] his gentials [sic] towards [them].”

The arresting officer who spoke with Belle noted that he had “bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of intoxicating beverage emitting from his breath.”

The arresting officer wrote that Belle said he had been driving the vehicle and admitted to having a “verbal altercation” with the little girl’s father but denied urinating in public.

In the probable cause for arrest statement, police made note of two apparent wet spots on the ground on either side of Belle’s vehicle.

Because one of the witnesses in this case is a child younger than 15, one of the charges Belle could be facing is a felony. The other possible charges are misdemeanors.

Belle, who was suspended in1994 for using a corked bat and known for a somewhat less-than-cordial relationship with the media, was a five-time All-Star, won five Silver Sluggers and homered in the last at-bat of his MLB career in 2000.

He made headlines five years earlier when he chased trick-or-treaters in his car. The trick-or-treaters had egged his Euclid, Ohio home after being told he had no candy for them. He was fined $100 for reckless driving. The father of one of the trick-or-treater sued him. That lawsuit was settled in 1997.

Belle was released on his own recognizance under the supervision of Pretrial Services. He is due back in court for a status conference on April 9 followed by a preliminary hearing on April 13.

