Cat rescued from utility pole in Phoenix

A cat that appeared to be stuck on top of a utility pole was rescued in Phoenix on Monday morning.

The incident occurred in a residential area near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

An unidentified man used a ladder to reach "Gypsy" grab it and get it off the top of the pole.

Before that, a pole and a bucket were used in a failed attempt to get the cat off the pole.

"I know him well enough that he could have jumped and knowing him he probably would have but thank goodness he didn't cause that it is kind of a high for a cat," said Jenny Hardin, one of the people in the neighborhood who feeds the cat.

Hardin said it's not usual for her to not see "Gypsy" for a week or two at a time.

She did not know the cat was on the pole until she saw the video on the internet on Monday morning.

It's unknown how long the cat was on the pole.

