Arizona governor signs education sales tax extension

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Gov. Ducey signed an education sales tax extension on Monday. (Source: Gov. Ducey) Gov. Ducey signed an education sales tax extension on Monday. (Source: Gov. Ducey)
PHOENIX (AP) -

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a measure extending a sales tax that provides more than $500 million a year for K-12 schools until 2041.

Monday's signing come after the Legislature overwhelmingly approved the extension last week. It extends the 6/10 of a cent sales tax included in a 2000 measure known as Proposition 301 to fund K-12 schools, universities and colleges. The tax was set to expire in 2021.

Ducey signed the measure at his office with former Gov. Jane Hull, the bill sponsors and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders. Hull championed the measure in 2000.

The sales tax brings in about $667 million a year. Public K-12 schools get the bulk of the cash, but universities and colleges and bond interest payments also get a share.

“Nearly 20 years ago, Governor Hull and Arizona voters passed Proposition 301. Today, elected leaders have worked together, in a bipartisan fashion, to keep this funding stream alive for our schools, teachers and students,” said Governor Ducey. “Thank you to all of the education champions, legislative leadership, and especially Representative Doug Coleman and Senator Kate Brophy-McGee for their hard work on getting this through the legislature. Thank you also to leaders in the education and business communities for their advocacy and support. I am proud to sign this bill and take Prop 301 20 more years into the future.”

RELATED:

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 