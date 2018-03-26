Arizona governor signs education sales tax extension

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a measure extending a sales tax that provides more than $500 million a year for K-12 schools until 2041.

Monday's signing come after the Legislature overwhelmingly approved the extension last week. It extends the 6/10 of a cent sales tax included in a 2000 measure known as Proposition 301 to fund K-12 schools, universities and colleges. The tax was set to expire in 2021.

Ducey signed the measure at his office with former Gov. Jane Hull, the bill sponsors and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders. Hull championed the measure in 2000.

The sales tax brings in about $667 million a year. Public K-12 schools get the bulk of the cash, but universities and colleges and bond interest payments also get a share.

“Nearly 20 years ago, Governor Hull and Arizona voters passed Proposition 301. Today, elected leaders have worked together, in a bipartisan fashion, to keep this funding stream alive for our schools, teachers and students,” said Governor Ducey. “Thank you to all of the education champions, legislative leadership, and especially Representative Doug Coleman and Senator Kate Brophy-McGee for their hard work on getting this through the legislature. Thank you also to leaders in the education and business communities for their advocacy and support. I am proud to sign this bill and take Prop 301 20 more years into the future.”

Honored to have former Governor Jane Hull with us today for the signing of bipartisan legislation to extend #Prop301 for 20 years into the future. Thank you, Governor Hull for your leadership and public service. pic.twitter.com/NZuEGcGB9c — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 26, 2018

Elected leaders have worked together, in a bipartisan fashion, to keep this funding stream alive for our schools, for our teachers and for our students. #Prop301 pic.twitter.com/blVkGgpwmu — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 26, 2018

Proud to sign this bill to maintain #Prop301 funding and take it 20 more years into the future. pic.twitter.com/ZerITrWbEL — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 26, 2018

