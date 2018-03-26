As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, March 26

SRP Hosts "Get Some Shade Fashion Show" and Get Some Shade

Hot Fashions Made from Shade Screens Feature Ways to Keep Cool This Summer and let SRP customers know about rebates on shade screens for their homes; just in time for the hot summer months.

SRP presented the challenge and Mesa Community College's Fashion Merchandising and Design students delivered as their shade-screen inspired creations hit the runway and will be featured on April 14th for the public to see at the Phoenix Zoo.

All 30 pieces of clothing will be on display at the Phoenix Zoo on April 14th at the "Party for the Planet" Earth Day event. Also, at MCC on April 19th at 7pm they will have the end of the semester fashion show that raises money for the program, again shade dress in it plus a ton of other students showcases their collections they designed.

Get Some Shade: SRP Offers rebates for Shade Screens

About 50 percent of the heat that enters a home comes through the windows, which makes shade screens one of the most effective and affordable energy-efficiency upgrades, allowing customers to save up to 25 percent on cooling costs. While blocking heat gain, shade screens can also protect a home's interior from sun damage and provide added privacy. To learn more and apply for SRP's Shade Screen rebate, visit www.savewithsrp.com

Motivational Monday: Jabz Boxing

How to sculpt those arms and tone those abs in preparation for Summer!

· Women should use weights to sculpt their arms (don't be afraid to lift weights!)

· Lots of great body weight exercises to help tone arms

· Ab workout- variety of exercises to tone core

· Core workout must be combined with healthy eating to see results



Nick and Amanda Ahmed Pledgeit Campaign

The Ahmed Family Double Play Fund is once again joining forces with Striking Out Poverty, a project of Phoenix- based, international non-profit Food for the Hungry (FH), to provide direct relief and community-building services to nine communities in the Dominican Republic (DR).

To do this, Ahmed has launched a PledgeIt campaign, where members of the community can pledge money toward each hit that Nick makes this season. Nick and Amanda are personally pledging $100 for each hit, as well. Last season's PledgeIt campaign was based on team wins and exceeded its goal of $10,000 in just three weeks.

Nick Ahmed's goal this season is to raise $40,000 to provide access to safe, running drinking water in one community and a water purification center in another of the most impoverished areas of the Dominican Republic.

To contribute to Ahmed's campaign and to make a difference in the Dominican Republic, visit: www.pledgeit.org/nick-ahmed-2018

When fans pledge toward each of Nick's hits, they will be entered to win prizes as a recognition for their donation including signed baseballs, a Diamondbacks signed team bat and a special fan experience at an upcoming game this season.

Food for the Hungry provides emergency relief and long-term development programs with operations in more than 20 countries, seeking to end all forms of human poverty.

About Striking Out Poverty

Striking Out Poverty (SOP) is a "first-of-its-kind" campaign by Food for the Hungry to meet the most urgent needs in the most vulnerable communities in the Dominican Republic. SOP works through Food for the Hungry to improve water infrastructure, install water purification systems, build community centers, implement sports programs, revitalize baseball fields, and offer training to local leadership and farmers.

For more information visit http://www.strikingoutpoverty.com/



About Food for the Hungry

Founded in 1971, Food for the Hungry provides emergency relief and long-term development programs with operations in more than 20 countries, seeking to end all forms of human poverty. Using solutions that are innovative and community-specific to the complex view of poverty, Food for the Hungry contributes to community-owned transformations that empower children, families and communities to invest in their own development.

For more information about this Phoenix-based, international nonprofit, visit: https://www.fh.org/

Prescription Safety Do's and Don'ts

Prescription medicines and vitamins may be a part of your regimen to stay healthy, but use comes with responsibilities

Take medications as prescribed

Store and dispose of medications safely

Minimize risk of use and abuse by others

*Almost 7,000 overdoses and 1,000 deaths in AZ this year!

*Arizonans make about 10,000 calls per year regarding possible medication poisoning in children.

The Dos and Don'ts of Safe Medicine Storage

DO ask your pharmacist if any of the medicine you have been prescribed may have the potential for abuse

DO lock up medicine that is at risk for being abused

DO keep medicine in a cool, dry place

DO keep medicines out of reach of children and pets

DO store medicine in its original container labels have important instructions and information about the medication

DO keep an updated list of all prescription medication in your home

DO take a medication inventory twice yearly (Spring and Fall)

DON'T store medication in the bathroom medicine cabinet humidity and temperature changes can cause damage

DON'T share prescriptions! Prescription medications are for individual needs, and at the very least someone may be allergic to what you are giving them

DON'T take medicines in front of children. They often mimic adults

Where and how you store your medication can actually affect how well it works for you. Properly taking care of your medicine is very important

Traveling with Medication

Medications in pill or other solid form must undergo security screening

Clearly label to facilitate the screening process.

Medication can undergo a visual or X-ray screening and may be tested for traces of explosives

Accessories associated with your liquid medication such as freezer packs, IV bags, pumps and syringes should be identified and screened

You may bring medically necessary liquids, medications and creams in excess of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters in your carry-on bag

Do not keep medicine in your car. Medicine can get hot, cold or have contact with fluids

Dispose of Medication Safely

Check the label. Some medicines can be flushed down the sink or toilet

o Consult the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of medicines recommended for disposal by flushing.

Almost all medicines can be thrown into your household trash

o Remove the drugs from their original containers and mix them with something undesirable, such as used coffee grounds, dirt, or cat litter. This makes the medicine less appealing to children and pets and unrecognizable to someone who might intentionally go through the trash looking for drugs.

o Put the mixture in something you can close (a re-sealable zipper storage bag, empty can, or other container) to prevent the drug from leaking or spilling out.

o Throw the container in the garbage.

o Scratch out all your personal information on the empty medicine packaging to protect your identity and privacy. Throw the packaging away.

If you have a question about your medicine, ask your health care provider or pharmacist.

There are also "drug give back" programs that are sponsored by community organizations

Opioids

In January 2018, AZ passed legislation changing how narcotic pain medicines are prescribed

People who have chronic pain conditions can still be treated

Law requires limited supplies and regular evaluation

You still need to be vigilant in storing and destroying your medication once at home

Use narcotics only as directed by a health care provider and when needed for PAIN

NEVER share narcotics

How to dispose of unused medicines visit:

www.poison.org

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/special-procedures?field_disability_type_value=4%20

Queen of Clean

Michelle Ponto: Go Solo

Former Phoenix resident Michelle Ponto has traveled to 47 countries and counting. And she does most of that travel by herself.

She's sharing her travel tips in an interview with Olivia, and in her book, Go Solo: How to Have Fun Without the Plus One

