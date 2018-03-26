SLIDESHOW: Mesa students challenged to make art out of shade screens

Students at Mesa Community College were challenged to make fashionable clothes out of shade screens by the Salt River Project. (Source: SRP/MCC)

Talk about "cool" fashion.

Students at Mesa Community College were challenged to make fashionable clothes out of shade screens by the Salt River Project. Now, they are planning on debuting their creations at a fashion show sponsored by SRP.

"Get Some Shade Fashion Show" will transform mesh shade screen material typically found on a home's exterior windows into 30 high fashion, custom-made ensembles, designed with at least 50 percent shade screen material.

It will be featured on April 14 for the public to see at the Phoenix Zoo.

"The material we are using is somewhat difficult to work with because it's heavy and designed to stand up to the hot sun and weather conditions. Sewing by machine is slow due to the weight and some students have had to sew by hand to hold the stiff material together but it has been a rewarding challenge for MCC fashion students," said Evonee Bowling, program director of Fashion Merchandising at Mesa Community College. "The flat material has come to life as a hat, dresses and even streetwear."

SRP sponsors the event as a fun way to remind customers to install shade screens to save energy and money before the heat strikes.

