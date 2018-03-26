PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix

A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The incident happened near the area of 23rd and Peoria avenues.

According to police, the female victim and her boyfriend were sleeping in a dumpster when the truck stopped to pick up trash in the area.

Officials say the man was able to get out when the incident happened.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were able to get the victim out of the trash truck. She was later transported to the nearest hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kelsie Fischer, a friend of the victims was in the area when the incident happened.

"I heard her scream and him yelling stop," she said. "He continued to yell and she was stuck inside."

Fischer told Arizona's Family that the couple is homeless after they have been kicked of homes recently.

Police say the man left the area following the incident.

