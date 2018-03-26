D-backs' Ahmed pledges $100 per hit this season toward 'Striking Out Poverty'

Ahmed's hope is that the money raised can provide citizens of the Dominican Republic access to safe, running drinking water in one community and a water purification center in another. (Source: Striking Out Poverty)

The pledged money will go toward the "Striking Out Poverty" campaign by the Food for the Hungry. (Source: Striking Out Poverty)

Last season, Nick and Amanda Ahmed helped raise over $10,000 toward their PledgeIt campaign, now they want to go even bigger. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Last season, Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed launched a PledgeIt campaign based on team wins and exceeded its goal of $10,000 in just three weeks. Now, the Ahmed family has got their sights even higher.

Ahmed and his wife Amanda hope to reach a goal of $40,000 for a Phoenix-based project called "Striking Out Poverty" by the international non-profit Food for the Hungry.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

Food for the Hungry provides relief and community-building services to nine communities in the Dominican Republic.

To achieve their goal, Ahmed and his wife Amanda launched another PledgeIt campaign, where members of the community can pledge money toward each hit that Ahmed makes this season.

[RELATED: D-backs' Ahmed helps raise money for Dominican Republic]

The Ahmed family has also personally pledged $100 for each hit he makes.

Ahmed's hope is that the money raised can provide citizens of the Dominican Republic access to safe, running drinking water in one community and a water purification center in another.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

Fan pledges are eligible for incentives including signed baseballs, a Diamondbacks signed team bat and a special fan experience at an upcoming game.

To contribute toward the campaign, visit pledgeit.org/nick-ahmed-2018.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.