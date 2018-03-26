Phoenix firefighters battle car fire inside of garage

Firefighters had to cut open the garage doors to access the car fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix fire crews contained a car fire inside of a garage late Sunday night, according to Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Just after 11:30 p.m., a call came out of a reported garage fire near 39th Drive and Happy Valley Road.

When crews arrived, they found a car on fire inside the garage of a home.

"Firefighters quickly deployed fast-attack hand lines and were able to contain the fire within the garage," McDade said.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators will conduct a standard investigation into the fire.

