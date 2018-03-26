Man charged in 8 shooting deaths in metro Phoenix seeks bail

A judge is scheduled Monday to consider whether to set bail for a convicted felon accused in a string of killings late last year. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A judge is scheduled Monday to consider whether to set bail for a convicted felon accused in a string of killings late last year in metro Phoenix.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr. had previously been ordered jailed until trial on murder charges in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.

His lawyers sought another bail hearing after the 35-year-old Cooksey was charged with murder in six other shooting deaths.

Cooksey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the eight deaths.

He has been implicated but not charged in a ninth homicide.

The judge who denied Cooksey bail a month ago cited evidence against Cooksey, including that neighbors heard Cooksey arguing with his stepfather shortly before shots were fired at the Phoenix apartment they shared.

