Surge of dog attacks in Tempe have left dogs dead, residents scared

Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.

“I absolutely am terrified,” said Del Nickell.

"Apprehension and fear," said Frank Robinson.

“I'm afraid,” said Linda Dryer.

Folks in the long-standing Tempe neighborhood near Kyrene and Guadalupe roads say they are literally walking in fear

“Garage door closes behind us, Pit Bull comes out of nowhere,” said Alex Davis.

“Did a double take at me and my two dogs and trotted straight towards us. There was no mistaking his intentions,” said Nickell.

“Then all of a sudden it turned and it ran towards me and it grabbed my dog, shook my dog like a rag doll and had it underneath him and my dog was screaming,” remembers Dryer of the day, she and her dog were attacked by a Pit Bull.

They all say they were attacked by unleashed dogs while walking their own dogs. Dryer’s attack a year ago left her Chihuahua dead and her injuries so severe she had to go to the emergency room by ambulance.

“And the dog tore up my hand. My dog was dead he killed him, he died in my arms,” said Dryer.

Other neighbors have similar traumatic stories

“I can still hear it in my brain, that screaming that was going on,” said Davis.

“I will never forget the screeching, and then I was covered in blood, so I will never forget the smell of the blood,” said Robinson.

"I had the river rock in my hand, cocked if you will, and just continued to scream,” said Nickell.

They say they are terrified to walk and now arm themselves with bear spray and pepper spray.

"We just don’t enjoy going out for walks at nights with the dogs,” said Davis.

“Now I'm afraid, I'm always looking all around,” said Dryer.

“It has affected me greatly I mean the walks aren't enjoyable anymore it's constantly being vigilant looking for loose dogs,” said Nickell.

These residents say stiffer penalties and more enforcement may help. We contacted Tempe Police Department, which says they are looking into these incidents.

