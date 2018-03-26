PD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near 13th Street and Northern Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the victim drove himself to a hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

