PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix

A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near 71st Avenue and W. Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the man was found in the parking lot after received reports about the sounds of gunshots.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no suspect description.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.