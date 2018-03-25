Maricopa County authorities rescue 24 hikers from Mount Ord

Maricopa County authorities rescue 24 hikers from Mount OrdPosted: Updated:
Iowa family found dead in Mexico inhaled a toxic gas, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Wrong-way driver involved in crash killing 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
PD: Man shot, killed after argument with brother in Phoenix
A man was fatally shot by his brother Saturday evening in Phoenix.More >
Good Samaritans jump in to help Chandler police officer fighting with suspect
Justin Erickson didn't think twice about jumping into action to help a Chandler police officer arrest 32-year-old Mathew Martinez, who was wanted for drugs and shoplifting.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Maricopa Mugs: March Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
If you owned a PlayStation 3, you have a month to claim a $65 refund
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Woman arrested for beating husband who forgot their anniversary
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Orange snow blankets parts of Russia
Orange snow blankets parts of RussiaSkiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >
Country Thunder ready to roll into town
Country music fans, get those cowboy hats and boots ready. Country Thunder is getting ready to return to Arizona. The festival returns to Florence April 5 through 8.More >
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help police with suspect resisting arrest
"It was super clear that he was resisting arrest," said Justin Erickson, one of the good Samaritans who helped a Chandler police officer with an uncooperative suspect. "He wasn't going to go down without a struggle." Full story @ https://goo.gl/4VYKGG.More >
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student
The victim's parents called the police after a monitoring app alerted them to suspicious text massage's on their son's phone. "The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two," said Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department. Full story @ https://goo.gl/Y65ys1.More >
Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers
The FDA says breast implants are safe. But a Canadian chemist’s research shows something different. CBS 5’s Kris Pickel traveled to Canada to meet the expert who says he knows what may be making some women sick. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >
Cool and breezy weather for Arizona before we hit 90 degrees next week
The forecast for Phoenix Sunday includes mostly sunny skies, with breezy winds at times and a high of 77.More >
