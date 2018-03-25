Maricopa County authorities rescue 24 hikers from Mount Ord

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say a group of hikers has been rescued from Mount Ord.

MCSO says a group of hikers from Scottsdale's Cicero Prep Academy went for an afternoon hike Saturday at the mountain summit located in the Tonto National Forest, about 70 miles northeast of Phoenix.

The group called for help about 5 p.m., saying they were lost and stuck on a cliff.

The sheriff office's search and rescue team was called out to find the group.

All 24 people in the group were found and flown out by MCSO helicopter by 1 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff's officials say nobody in the group suffered any major injuries.

All subjects were interviewed after they were brought to safety.

The consensus of the interviews is the hike was difficult and seemed longer than the anticipated six miles in six hours. The group seemed to have gotten off trail which put them in much rougher terrain than expected.

