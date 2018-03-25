Police still searching for suspect in Phoenix Home Depot robbery

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the suspect pulled out a knife when the manager approached him, causing him to back away. (Source: Phoenix PD)

Police are still looking for a suspect who stole a cart full of tools from a Home Depot in Phoenix.

On Feb. 14, the suspect filled his cart and walked toward the exit without paying.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the suspect pulled out a knife when the manager approached him, causing him to back away.

Phoenix police said the suspect loaded the tools into a 2012 grey Mazda 3, in which he then escaped from the Home Depot near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

He is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes with black stripes.

If you have any information about the suspect you can call 480-WITNESS and Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO. You can also visit silentwitness.org.

