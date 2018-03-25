Circle K robbery suspect still at large in Phoenix, police say

The suspect, thought to be in his mid 20s, left on foot. (Source: Phoenix PD)

Police are asking the public for help looking for a suspect who is still at large after attempting to steal cash from a Circle K in Phoenix.

Around midnight on March 16, the suspect went into the Circle K near Deer Valley Road and 23rd Avenue in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, he held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money. She didn’t comply and instead locked herself in the office.

If you have any information you can call 480-WITNESS and Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO. Or visit silentwitness.org.

