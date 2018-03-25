As Seen on GMAZ: Saturday, March 24, 2018

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com



Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ

Three Valley Locations

Phoenix: 8501 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85051. 602-995-5982

Biltmore: 3154 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85016. 602-626-8856

Mesa: 1610 S. Stapley Dr. Mesa, AZ 85204. 480-361-7470

www.bobbyq.net



Assistance In Healthcare, Inc.

P.O. Box 5157

Goodyear, Arizona 85338

623-207-3009

azaih.org

facebook.com/arizonaassistanceinhealthcare

facebook.com/Super-Ball-AZ

WheN- The 4th Annual Super Ball Gala will be held on March 24, 2018

Where- At Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley 5445 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Time- beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Attire: Attire This year’s Super Ball Gala is not just football-themed, its “glam” sports-themed. Guest should represent their favorite sports team “GLAM STYLE”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.