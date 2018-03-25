Firefighters battle house fire in Phoenix

Phoenix Fire Department extinguished a house fire early Sunday morning near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Capt. Larry Subervi said the fire started about 4 a.m.

Crews were able to determine that no one was inside the house and no injuries were reported.

A woman on scene told Arizona's Family that she was the homeowner and the house has actually been vacant for four years.

Subervi said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

