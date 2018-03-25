Cool, breezy before first 90-degree highs move in next week

Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday, with cooler weather ahead early next week across Arizona.

A trough pushing across the Pacific Northwest is ushering in the cooler air mass responsible for dropping daytime highs into the mid and upper 70s Sunday across the Valley. Winds will also be breezy at times, especially across northern Arizona, with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday afternoon.

A closed area of low pressure will develop across central Arizona Monday. This is a very dry system, so only light rain and snow showers are expected across northern and eastern Arizona through Tuesday, with little to no accumulation. The snow level will be at about 5500 feet. For Metro Phoenix, skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be breezy to windy, and blowing dust is possible across susceptible areas, especially west of Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Daytime highs will cool even more so on Monday before a gradual warm-up for the remainder of the week. High pressure builds back into the region on Wednesday, and it's looking like Phoenix could see the first 90-degree highs of the year by Friday. The average first 90-degree high happens around March 31. The normal high for this time of year is 79.

The forecast for Phoenix Sunday includes mostly sunny skies, with breezy winds at times and a high of 77. The low Monday morning will be 51 under partly cloudy skies. The forecast high for Monday will be 73, with 75 Tuesday, 81 Wednesday, 86 Thursday, 90 Friday and 91 Saturday. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with no rain chances in the forecast next week.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.