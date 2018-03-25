CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology

The leader of Google's self-driving car spinoff Waymo says he is confident in the company's technology and its capability to interact with pedestrians.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik addressed a fatal collision involving a self-driving Uber car in Tempe, Arizona, during a question-and-answer session Saturday at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in Las Vegas.

[RELATED: Uber Self-Driving Crash Calls Safety, Rules Into Question]

Krafcik says the company is dedicated to "making this technology safe."

Uber has suspended its testing as the investigation proceeds.

[RELATED: Report: Uber knew of problems with self-driving cars before fatal crash]

A woman was walking her bicycle across a street when she was struck by the Volvo SUV that had a backup driver on board.

Police say the vehicle wasn't in self-driving mode during the testing and that a person was applying the brakes to stop the vehicle during the five test runs

[RAW VIDEO: Uber video from self-driving SUV just before fatal wreck]

Waymo sued Uber almost a year ago, alleging Uber is building a fleet of self-driving cars with technology an engineer stole while working for Waymo.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.