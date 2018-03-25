CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology

CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technologyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Wrong-way driver involved in crash killing 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Bike seat leaves veteran with extreme internal injuries after hit-and-run
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
Woman arrested for beating husband who forgot their anniversary
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Iowa family found dead in Mexico
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Bedridden woman found covered by roaches, maggots
Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.More >
Mother charged after stillborn twins found in suitcase
Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase.More >
Report: Uber knew of problems with self-driving cars before fatal crash
The New York Times is reporting that Uber knew of problems with its self-driving cars for months, before a collision that killed a pedestrian in Tempe on Sunday night.More >
Phoenix PD: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
The suspect started going toward the two officers with the knife, police said.More >
Couple, baby horse rescued in Salt River
A couple who went into the Salt River to save a baby horse needed rescuing of their own on Thursday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student
The victim's parents called the police after a monitoring app alerted them to suspicious text massage's on their son's phone. "The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two," said Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department. Full story @ https://goo.gl/Y65ys1.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Dad & newborn stuck in Phoenix returning to Ohio
A father and his newborn daughter are back in Ohio after they were stuck in Phoenix because the girl was too young to fly.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman helps out stranded dad & baby unable to board flight
Rubin Swift went to the airport with his daughter and got his plane ticket and when he reached the gate they wouldn't let him onboard.More >
VIDEO: Couple and baby horse rescued from Salt River by MCSO
A couple who tried to rescue a baby horse in the Salt River ended up needing a rescue of their own. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help police with suspect resisting arrest
"It was super clear that he was resisting arrest," said Justin Erickson, one of the good Samaritans who helped a Chandler police officer with an uncooperative suspect. "He wasn't going to go down without a struggle." Full story @ https://goo.gl/4VYKGG.More >
