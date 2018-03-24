PD: Man shot, killed after argument with brother in Phoenix

A man was fatally shot by his brother Saturday evening in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near 28th and Oak streets, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the victim was shot by his brother during an argument. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the victim and the suspect are in their 60s.

Police said the suspect is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

