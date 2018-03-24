Country Thunder ready to roll into town

Country music fans, get those cowboy hats and boots ready.

Country Thunder is getting ready to return to Arizona.

The annual event held in Florence, Arizona is a 4-day country music fest that takes place outside and is known for its prestigious headliners and bustling campsites. Legions of country music fans prepare for the weekend weeks in advance, planning out tents, RV’s, food, drinks and even homemade games to bring. Last year, one group of campers even brought a Slip N Slide.

The festival returns to Florence April 5 through 8.

Headlining this year are big names like Cole Swindell on Thursday night, Jason Aldean on Friday, Toby Keith on Saturday and Luke Bryan on Sunday.

Bryan has six hit albums and is probably best known for his song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

A new clear-bag policy will be in place in the concert area.

Similarly to football stadiums and many arenas across North America, up to 14” x 17” clear plastic bags, standard one-gallon freezer bags and small clutches and purses will be permitted, while items such as backpacks, large purses, and coolers will be prohibited.

