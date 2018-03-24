Artist turns paintings into purses at Phoenix Fashion Week

Artist turned handbag designer, Kent Stetson began his career with computer-generated paintings. His art was featured in shows, but nothing sold. Stetson said he was tired of seeing his paintings not selling so he decided to cut them up and sew them into bags.

Stetson worked at a shoe store at the time, so he brought the bags in and they sold instantly and a new career was born.

Since then, handbags have become his medium. Some of the things he makes are elegant, and some are a little more off-the-wall. Either way, Stetson says he tries to make things that spark a fun conversation.

You can see Stetson and other designers at the Spring Runway Trend Show at Andaz Scottsdale Resort from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday March 24.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.